WHO is probing detection of ‘wild polio’ case in Tikrikilla : Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, August 21: Meghalaya Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating to confirm if the new strain of polio identified as “wild polio” is detected in the State.

The first suspected case of the new strain was reported from a village in the Tikrikilla region of West Garo Hills.

A two-and-half-year-old child who was infected by the suspected new strain had gone to Assam for treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

Lyngdoh said that the Health department at the moment is focusing its attention on the child who was diagnosed by the likely strain of polio.

According to her, the child is under observation adding that she has also been brief that the child is fine.

“We need to figure out about this new strain and whether there will be new advisories. We also need to understand whether or not there is a need to come up with a new vaccine which will cover this new strain,” she said.

Health Minister said that after so many decades they have found a new strain of polio.

DHS (MCH & FW), Dr JS Momin had told reporters that the child had gone to Assam for treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

Stating that a placid paralysis case was reported, she said two samples were collected and sent to testing centres in Kolkata and ICMR-NIV Mumbai unit.

“We are waiting for the final reports. We cannot confirm anything without receiving them,” she said.

She also said that the Health department is conducting further investigations with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and they are waiting for further results.

“In the meantime, our staff from WHO has also gone to Tikrikilla to investigate the case and collected samples from the patient as well as the community,” Dr Momin said.

The Health department surveillance team had launched a door-to-door campaign across the affected Tikrikilla village from August 16.

The surveillance team is expected to collect random stool samples of infants, children and teenagers as well. The reason for collection of fecal matter of villagers is because the virus is excreted in faeces of those carrying the disease.

A senior government official informed that they suspected that the reason for the polio is because the child had not been given any immunization earlier.

According to official, the village where the child was detected with poliomyelitis had less than 50 percent immunization.