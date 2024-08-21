Wednesday, August 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

WHO is probing detection of ‘wild polio’ case in Tikrikilla : Ampareen Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 21: Meghalaya Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating to confirm if the new strain of polio identified as “wild polio” is detected in the State.
The first suspected case of the new strain was reported from a village in the Tikrikilla region of West Garo Hills.
A two-and-half-year-old child who was infected by the suspected new strain had gone to Assam for treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
Lyngdoh said that the Health department at the moment is focusing its attention on the child who was diagnosed by the likely strain of polio.
According to her, the child is under observation adding that she has also been brief that the child is fine.
“We need to figure out about this new strain and whether there will be new advisories. We also need to understand whether or not there is a need to come up with a new vaccine which will cover this new strain,” she said.
Health Minister said that after so many decades they have found a new strain of polio.
It may be mentioned that the Health department is awaiting the reports of a suspected case of polio in the state.
DHS (MCH & FW), Dr JS Momin had told reporters that the child had gone to Assam for treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
Stating that a placid paralysis case was reported, she said two samples were collected and sent to testing centres in Kolkata and ICMR-NIV Mumbai unit.
“We are waiting for the final reports. We cannot confirm anything without receiving them,” she said.
She also said that the Health department is conducting further investigations with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and they are waiting for further results.
“In the meantime, our staff from WHO has also gone to Tikrikilla to investigate the case and collected samples from the patient as well as the community,” Dr Momin said.
The Health department surveillance team had launched a door-to-door campaign across the affected Tikrikilla village from August 16.
The surveillance team is expected to collect random stool samples of infants, children and teenagers as well. The reason for collection of fecal matter of villagers is because the virus is excreted in faeces of those carrying the disease.
A senior government official informed that they suspected that the reason for the polio is because the child had not been given any immunization earlier.
According to official, the village where the child was detected with poliomyelitis had less than 50 percent immunization.

Previous article
 Rahul Gandhi will destroy Cong soon: Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Next article
KSU urges Health Minister to upgrade Barato PHE to CHC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on environment and water resources in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim...
NATIONAL

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Wednesday that...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Experiential Learning Centre at Baghmara which...
MEGHALAYA

RPF teams nab 22 illegal migrants in a fortnight

Guwahati, August 21: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detained 22 illegal migrants...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on...

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the...

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on...

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the...

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img