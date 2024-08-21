Wednesday, August 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KSU urges Health Minister to upgrade Barato PHE to CHC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) West Jaintia Hills District Unit submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday, urging her to upgrade the Barato PHC to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The PHC, operated by an NGO, has been serving 13 villages for nearly 40 years and is currently overwhelmed due to the increasing population, which has exceeded 21,014 people.

The union highlighted the dire need for additional manpower and infrastructure to address the growing healthcare demands. Furthermore, the KSU urged the minister to address the deplorable condition of the road leading to Namdong CHC, which poses significant challenges for patients seeking medical care.

Additionally, the union requested the minister’s intervention in resolving disputes among five villages regarding the setting up of a sub-center at SLARUIN (Madanrwan villages). Despite initial agreements, differences among the villages have hindered progress.

The KSU’s demands aim to improve healthcare accessibility and services in the region, and the union eagerly awaits the minister’s response and action.

