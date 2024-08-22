Thursday, August 22, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

2 killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 22: Two Hezbollah members were killed and two civilians injured on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese sites, Lebanese military sources told the media.

 

 

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said one of the airstrikes targeted a house in the village of Aita al-Shaab, killing two Hezbollah members.

 

They added that the casualties had been transported to Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

In a separate attack, “an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-ground missiles at the town of Mhaibib, east of southern Lebanon, wounding two civilians,” said the sources.

 

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out 12 airstrikes on 10 Lebanese border towns and villages during the dawn and morning hours, destroying about 20 homes and damaging more than 60 others, they added.

 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters launched an air attack with a squadron of suicide drones on the positions of Israeli soldiers in the Kiryat Shmona settlement, adding the drones “hit their targets accurately”.

 

During the past 24 hours, the Lebanese army monitored the launch of about eight drones and about 150 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

 

Israeli Iron Dome missiles intercepted some of them in the airspace of the border area in southern Lebanon, and Israeli warplanes also participated in intercepting these drones, according to the army.

 

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon. (IANS)

Previous article
PM Modi invites Poland to join ‘Make in India, Make for World’ initiative
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure fair policing practices across Assam, district police units in...
MEGHALAYA

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme on witchcraft and mob lynching and other social evil...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited Daribokgre and Chandigre...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ram Charan’s daughter Klin achieves this milestone on grandfather Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Shillong, August 22: On the 69th birthday of actor and politician Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan has shared...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img