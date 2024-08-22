Thursday, August 22, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Rahul Gandhi relishes Kashmiri ‘Wazwan’ at Srinagar’s famous hotel

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 22: Taking time out of his busy schedule, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kashmir’s famous hotel Ahdoo’s in Srinagar city to relish the traditional local cuisine, the ‘Wazwan’.

 

Taking his large security contingent by surprise, Rahul Gandhi decided to go to the busy and fashionable Residency Road area in the city.

 

“We had to quickly make deployments and clear roads for his arrival at the busy Residency Road. Traffic was partially diverted to the adjacent Maulana Azad Road to make security space for the VVIP visit,” said a senior security officer.

 

Gandhi drove straight to the Ahdoo’s hotel and sat in the hall among other guests present there at that time.

 

Abdul Hameed, manager of Ahdoo’s hotel told IANS, “Rahul Gandhi ordered a traditional Kashmiri Wazwan ‘Trami’. The Trami had traditional Wazwan dishes like ‘Meethi Maaz’, ‘Tabak Maaz’, ‘Kabab’ and ‘Chicken’. Then he was served the ‘Rishta’, ‘Rogan Josh’, and finally the ‘Gostaba’.

 

“Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge was with him. He took vegetarian food”, the manager said.

 

Many locals gave a tough time to the security forces to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi and many of them used their mobile phones to record the event.

 

Gandhi also went to the nearby ‘Erina Ice Cream parlour to have an ice cream before wrapping up his evening visit to the city centre.

 

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday evening on a two-day visit to Jammu &amp; Kashmir to assess the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

 

The two leaders will meet National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on the possible alliance between the two parties.

 

Later Gandhi will address party workers and then hold a press briefing at a hotel here. He will then fly to Jammu for election-related meetings. The two leaders will take feedback from party workers about the grassroots-level preparations for the elections which are being held in the UT after a gap of ten years. (IANS)

Previous article
Local telecom manufacturing to provide more jobs at entry level: Minister
Next article
Annual logistics rental growth in Delhi-NCR best among Indian cities: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Thursday morning when an Air India...
Technology

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk on Thursday said that if all goes well, there...
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim Southee has said that India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah...
News Alert

Five of a family killed in road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Shillong, August 22: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when the SUV they...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

Popular news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img