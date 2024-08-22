Thursday, August 22, 2024
Technology

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk on Thursday said that if all goes well, there will be hundreds of people with Neuralink brain chip within a few years, as the second recipient is progressing well.

 

The brain-computer interface company Neuralink has confirmed early progress with its second participant. The chip can help restore full body control in people suffering from paralysis.

 

In a post on X social media platform, Musk said: “If all goes well, there will be hundreds of people with Neuralinks within a few years, maybe tens of thousands within 5 years, millions within 10 years”.

 

The company informed that last month, Alex, the second participant in its ‘PRIME Study’, received his Neuralink implant.

 

“The surgery, conducted at the Barrow Neurological Institute, went well — Alex was discharged the following day, and his recovery has been smooth,” said Neuralink.

 

With the chip, he has been improving his ability to play video games and began learning how to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to design 3D objects.

 

“This marks another significant step towards providing a high-performance interface that will enhance the control of digital devices for people with quadriplegia to help restore their autonomy,” the company noted.

 

In his free time, Alex continues to use CAD software to turn his design ideas into reality.

 

“We hope that in time, the Link helps many people create in their areas of interest and expertise, and we’re excited to work with more people to help them reconnect with their passions,” said the company.

 

The update about the second recipient came as the first recipient — Noland Armagh in the US — has enabled “telepathic control of a computer or phone just by thinking”.

 

The Musk-run company is now working on decoding multiple clicks and multiple simultaneous movement intents to deliver full mouse and video game controller functionality.

 

“Additionally, we plan to enable the Link to interact with the physical world, allowing users to feed themselves and move more independently by controlling a robotic arm or their wheelchair,” it noted. (IANS)

Previous article
Google to face lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection: US court
