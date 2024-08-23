Friday, August 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Labourer falls to death on MTC project site

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 22: A labourer working on the site of the Rs 216 crore business cum tourism cultural centre on the erstwhile MTC premises at Khyndai Lad reportedly fell to his death from the top of the under-construction building on Thursday.
Police sources said the labourer was immediately taken to Shillong Civil Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report. The identity of the deceased was not revealed.

