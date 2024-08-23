PM Modi arrives in Kyiv on landmark visit, to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict with Zelensky

Kyiv, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in war-torn Ukraine on Friday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit is significant as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992. Upon his arrival in Kyiv after a 10-hour train journey on Rail Force One from Poland, PM Modi was warmly welcomed at the station.

He then proceeded to the Hyatt Hotel for initial meetings, where members of the Indian diaspora greeted him enthusiastically. The primary focus of PM Modi’s visit is to discuss a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. India is viewed as playing a potentially constructive role in mediating between the two nations.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi stated before departing from Delhi.

PM Modi’s visit also comes nearly six weeks after his trip to Moscow and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which triggered objections from the West. Earlier in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that the Prime Minister’s engagements in Kyiv will encompass a broad range of bilateral ties, including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian assistance, among others.

The Ukrainian President’s office also emphasised the importance of this visit, noting that the talks between PM Modi and President Zelensky will cover bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Additionally, a number of documents between Ukraine and India are expected to be signed during this visit.

PM Modi had previously met with President Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia on June 14, where they discussed the ongoing conflict and bilateral relations. PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy. India has maintained a consistent position on the Russia-Ukraine war, allowing it to engage with both sides to encourage a resolution through peaceful means.

Additionally, New Delhi has provided significant humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including essential medicines and medical equipment. Prior to his visit to Ukraine, PM Modi made a historic visit to Poland, also marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. During his stay, he met with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who expressed his confidence that PM Modi will push for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

