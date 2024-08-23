Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi arrives in Kyiv on landmark visit, to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict with Zelensky

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kyiv, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in war-torn Ukraine on Friday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit is significant as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992. Upon his arrival in Kyiv after a 10-hour train journey on Rail Force One from Poland, PM Modi was warmly welcomed at the station.

He then proceeded to the Hyatt Hotel for initial meetings, where members of the Indian diaspora greeted him enthusiastically. The primary focus of PM Modi’s visit is to discuss a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. India is viewed as playing a potentially constructive role in mediating between the two nations.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi stated before departing from Delhi.

PM Modi’s visit also comes nearly six weeks after his trip to Moscow and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which triggered objections from the West. Earlier in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that the Prime Minister’s engagements in Kyiv will encompass a broad range of bilateral ties, including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian assistance, among others.

The Ukrainian President’s office also emphasised the importance of this visit, noting that the talks between PM Modi and President Zelensky will cover bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Additionally, a number of documents between Ukraine and India are expected to be signed during this visit.

PM Modi had previously met with President Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia on June 14, where they discussed the ongoing conflict and bilateral relations. PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy. India has maintained a consistent position on the Russia-Ukraine war, allowing it to engage with both sides to encourage a resolution through peaceful means.

Additionally, New Delhi has provided significant humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including essential medicines and medical equipment. Prior to his visit to Ukraine, PM Modi made a historic visit to Poland, also marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. During his stay, he met with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who expressed his confidence that PM Modi will push for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

IANS

Previous article
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI starts preliminary process for narco-analysis test
Next article
All 9, including 5 Chinese passengers feared dead in Thai plane crash
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manoj Bajpayee on system of lobbying for awards: Completely against my principles

Mumbai, Aug 23: Having 4 National Awards up your alley, is not an easy feat to achieve but,...
INTERNATIONAL

All 9, including 5 Chinese passengers feared dead in Thai plane crash

Bangkok, Aug 23:  All nine people aboard a small plane are feared dead after rescuers found no survivors...
NATIONAL

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI starts preliminary process for narco-analysis test

Kolkata, Aug 23: Possibilities have surfaced that narco-analysis or polygraph test might be one of the key routes...
NATIONAL

Power struggle: Assam govt challenges Oppn MLAs to install two meters, check for discrepancies

Guwahati, Aug 23: A day after Opposition parties in the Assembly raised the issue of inflated power bills...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manoj Bajpayee on system of lobbying for awards: Completely against my principles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 23: Having 4 National Awards up your...

All 9, including 5 Chinese passengers feared dead in Thai plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Aug 23:  All nine people aboard a small...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI starts preliminary process for narco-analysis test

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: Possibilities have surfaced that narco-analysis or...
Load more

Popular news

Manoj Bajpayee on system of lobbying for awards: Completely against my principles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 23: Having 4 National Awards up your...

All 9, including 5 Chinese passengers feared dead in Thai plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Aug 23:  All nine people aboard a small...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI starts preliminary process for narco-analysis test

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: Possibilities have surfaced that narco-analysis or...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img