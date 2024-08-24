Saturday, August 24, 2024
Don’t single out Bengal, Assam and Maha too want answers: Khera on ‘anarchy’ charge in TMC rule

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 24: Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the BJP on Saturday for singling out the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over issues of law and order, particularly in light of a recent incident involving harassment of a Bengali actress in Kolkata. Khera pointed out that similar incidents, such as the recent rape case in Assam and multiple cases in Maharashtra, should also prompt questions about the state of law and order in BJP-ruled states.

Khera’s comments came in response to questions regarding the BJP’s allegations that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to ensure safety following the attack on Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee.

“Reports like these are coming from several states. Recently, a rape was committed in Assam, so the Assam government has also failed? Targeting only one state, again and again, does not seem appropriate for the BJP,” he said.

“Protests are being carried out in Assam. What answer do they (BJP) have for this?” the Congress leader said, pointing out the anger among the locals over the rape of the 14-year-old girl. Khera questioned the BJP’s ‘selective focus’, pointing out that incidents of rape and violence against women are also happening in BJP-ruled states like Assam and Maharashtra. “Why don’t the BJP ask about the six cases that have come forth in Maharashtra, be it Kolhapur or Badlapur?” the Congress leader questioned. He also argued that the BJP should address these issues in their own states before targeting others.

The actress was reportedly harassed by a bike-borne miscreant while driving on Southern Avenue in South Kolkata. A video of the incident, showing Mukherjee in distress and questioning women’s safety in the city, has gone viral, further fueling the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

The BJP, while sharing the video on social media, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning the state into a “nightmare” for its residents.

Khera also addressed the recent death of the prime accused in the Assam rape case, stating that he would wait for the investigative reports before commenting further.

IANS

