Sunday, August 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Pop-rock icon Lou Majaw to get Honorary D. Litt. at USTM convocation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: Meghalaya’s Lou Majaw, the pop-rock icon of Northeast, will be conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Literature (D. Litt.) Degree alongside another icon from the region, Zubeen Garg — Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation — at the 10th Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) scheduled for August 27.
The convocation will see Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar conferring degrees upon the recipients in the presence of a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, academicians, eminent personalities, and thousands of students, according to a university release.
Governor Vijayashankar will confer the D. Litt. degrees to the two music icons.
Popularly known as the Bob Dylan of India, Lou Majaw is a storyteller, a social commentator, and a cultural icon whose powerful voice and lyrics resonate with a generation weaving tales of love, loss, and the Khasi way of living.
On the other hand, a multi-talented artist, Zubeen Garg is a singer, music director, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, scriptwriter and philanthropist. His contributions are mostly attributed in Assamese, Bengali and Bollywood music and films.
The convocation ceremony will begin from 11 am at the Central Auditorium of the USTM. Altogether 1,639 graduates will be awarded degrees, out of which 17 scholars will be awarded PhD degrees, 906 students will be awarded postgraduate degrees, and 716 students will be awarded undergraduate degrees at the convocation.

Previous article
CM discharged, but treatment on at home
Next article
UDP gears up for ‘stormy’ session
