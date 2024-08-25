Sunday, August 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng asks clan elders to groom young minds

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura MP, SP, & others feted

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 24: Recently elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma was on Saturday felicitated by the Mangsang-Ampang Maharis (clan), on the occasion of the 14th General Conference of All Garo Hills Mansang-Ampang Association (AGHMAMA) at Wanosa Resort, Danakgre, on the outskirt of Tura town.
The Tura MP, who belongs to the Ampang Mahari, was adorned with colourful pandra, a traditional Garo scarf wrapped around the shoulder, and presented with a citation for his resounding victory in the recent Lok Sabha election and for his meritorious public service spanning over 15 years as the legislator of Gambegre assembly constituency.
Addressing the gathering, the Tura MP, who attended the programme as the chief guest, suggested the clan elders to constitute a search committee to identify marginalised but talented young boys and girls not only from the Ampang-Mangsang Clans but also from other maharis (clans) and groom them.
Saleng also assured that he would support such young minds financially, so that they can attend coaching and compete in the All India Service Exams.
Imploring everyone to have self-belief in oneself and strive for excellence in life, Saleng stressed the need to appreciate and respect the success of others and not pull them down.
Another ‘Gachi’ (groom), who brought laurels for the clan, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma was also felicitated in recognition of his commendable service and for his elevation to the coveted IPS cadre from that of MPS cadre just recently.
During the programme, Abraham shared his ideas and said that hard work, sincerity and perseverance in all walks of life were essential to achieve success in life.
Two other ‘Chras’ (sons/elders of the clan) and prominent public figures, namely, Thomas A. Sangma, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and Education Minister Rakkam A Sanmga were also honoured and presented with citations in their absentia.
Besides them, two other young achievers in the field of sports and games, namely Marbaniang M Sangma and Nambearo M Sangma were also awarded certificates of appreciation by the Mangsang-Ampang Mahari for their remarkable sportsmanship in winning the bronze and gold medals respectively in the Meghalaya Sub-Junior and Junior Boys and Girls Boxing Championship 2024, held at Shillong from August 7 to 9.

