Regional parties will dominate politics in future, says Mukul

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Former chief minister and TMC leader, Mukul Sangma has predicted the dominance of regional parties over national parties and said it augurs well for the state and the country since it will end the dictatorial attitude of the national parties.

Stating that in the national politics, the BJP was given a befitting reply by the public, Sangma said, “The BJP’s march towards the 400-seat mark was cut short by none other than regional parties across the country. It was because of the regional parties who guarded their turf well that the Congress also could not cross the three-digit mark.”

Stating that the political dynamics of the country is changing, he said that in the years to come, the regional parties could have more than 200 seats out of the 543 in the Lok Sabha.

The balance will be seats available for the BJP and the Congress, he observed.