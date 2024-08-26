Speeding car rams into vehicles; two students injured

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Two convent students of St. Mary’s suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car while they were returning after attending a morning mass in the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Laitumkhrah on Sunday morning.

As per reports, a speeding vehicle (Honda Civic) rammed into two cars one of which hit the two students. The speeding car without a registration number was being driven by a 23-year-old youth from Mawlai Mawroh.

The Honda Civic rammed into two vehicles – a Hyundai i10 from behind whose occupants were a woman and her daughter – and a local taxi.

The two injured students were shifted to Nazareth Hospital. Police arrested the driver of the Honda Civic and confiscated his vehicle.