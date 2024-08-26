Monday, August 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Speeding car rams into vehicles; two students injured

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Two convent students of St. Mary’s suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car while they were returning after attending a morning mass in the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Laitumkhrah on Sunday morning.
As per reports, a speeding vehicle (Honda Civic) rammed into two cars one of which hit the two students. The speeding car without a registration number was being driven by a 23-year-old youth from Mawlai Mawroh.
The Honda Civic rammed into two vehicles – a Hyundai i10 from behind whose occupants were a woman and her daughter – and a local taxi.
The two injured students were shifted to Nazareth Hospital. Police arrested the driver of the Honda Civic and confiscated his vehicle.

Previous article
Regional parties will dominate politics in future, says Mukul
Next article
Fan parks to telecast live action for football lovers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said it stands strong as a team and...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

Popular news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img