Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam to bring domicile policy for govt jobs, says CM in Assembly

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, August 27:  In a move aimed at addressing the state’s changing demography as well as the issue of illegal immigration, the Assam government plans to bring a domicile policy later this year that will allow only those born in the state to be entitled for government jobs.

Addressing a session in the Assembly on Tuesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said, “We will pass a law in the Assam Legislative Assembly in order to bring a domicile policy to ensure that 90 percent of the government jobs in the state are given to only those who are born in the state…while 10 percent of the jobs can be given to non-domicile persons with PRCs (permanent resident certificates.”

“The state domicile policy will be brought later this year and we will speak to organisations in this regard so that grade III and grade IV jobs can be secured by indigenous people. We want to ensure that government jobs in the state are “ring fenced”. However, we also want to maintain a fine balance in regard to managerial posts by allowing non-domicile persons with permanent resident certificates in such posts,” Sarma said.

On the other hand, the chief minister claimed that the state “is facing an economic and external aggression because of population imbalance”.

Referring to “political, economic and social encroachment”, he said that such encroachment was aimed at transforming the demographic landscape and marginalising the indigenous people of the state.

The chief minister’s statements came during a session in the Assam Legislative Assembly on adjournment motions brought by Opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district on August 22.

Asserting that he would not let “Miya” Muslims (a term that refers to migrant Muslims) take over Assam or let the state become a land of Miya Muslims, the chief minister also took on Opposition leaders and criticised their statements that “people from lower Assam would migrate to Upper Assam”.

“Why will Miya Muslims from lower Assam go to Upper Assam? We will not allow Miya Muslims to take over Assam? We will not allow any such migration,” Sarma asserted.

The chief minister further stated that the security of Assam was intrinsically linked to the protection of indigenous rights. “The state is safe only if the rights of the indigenous people are protected,” he said.

Previous article
Car manufacturers agree to offer discounts to buyers who scrap old vehicles: Gadkari
Next article
Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released...
News Alert

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s...
News Alert

Car manufacturers agree to offer discounts to buyers who scrap old vehicles: Gadkari

Shillong, August 27: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Tuesday that passenger and...
INTERNATIONAL

Security beefed up at Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka after crowd’s unruly behaviour

Shillong, August 27: The security outside the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka has been enhanced following...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently...

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the...

Car manufacturers agree to offer discounts to buyers who scrap old vehicles: Gadkari

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: Union Minister of Road Transport and...
Load more

Popular news

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently...

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the...

Car manufacturers agree to offer discounts to buyers who scrap old vehicles: Gadkari

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: Union Minister of Road Transport and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img