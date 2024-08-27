Tuesday, August 27, 2024
News Alert

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college and hospital showed up in Lucknow on Tuesday, as the furious medical fraternity along with locals organised a demonstration against the incident.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav, who joined the protest march, launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee administration and demanded that the TMC government in the state be removed by the President over the gross failure on the law and order front.

 

Expressing anguish over the state of affairs in TMC-ruled Bengal, she said that the ghastly incident has left the entire nation shocked and stunned.

 

“Mamata government, instead of calming down the incensed medical fraternity, has chosen to spread fear by allowing police excesses. Such an attitude is utterly shameful. The women of Bengal are feeling unsafe and insecure despite having a woman chief minister,” Aparna Yadav told the press.

 

She also took potshots at the Chief Minister over the latter shifting the blame on ‘Vaam and Ram’ for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

 

Aparna, taking objection to ‘weird’ claims, said, “Lord Ram always stood as a symbol of idealism and pragmatism. He always respected the boundaries and led by setting examples.”

 

“Making such a baseless charge does not behove the CM and she must refrain from this. She will have to take responsibility for what happened under her watch. I appeal to the Prime Minister and President to impose President’s rule in Bengal,” said the BJP leader, who was earlier with the Samajwadi Party.

 

She urged the state government to be more sensitive and considerate on such issues. She said that the family of the doctor victim is devastated but the state administration is more engaged in political posturing rather than mitigating the woes of the family.

 

Kolkata students organised a protest march to the Secretariat on Tuesday. However, the state government described it as a ‘conspiracy’ to create further unrest. (IANS)

Assam to bring domicile policy for govt jobs, says CM in Assembly
