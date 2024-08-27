Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika starrer Yudhra to hit screens next month

Action thriller Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is set to be released in theatres on September 20, the makers announced on Monday. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who previously helmed the 2017 crime thriller Mom featuring the late Sridevi. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The banner shared new posters of Chaturvedi and Mohanan from Yudhra on its social media platforms. “Anger has a new name. ‘#Yudhra’ coming to screens near you on 20th September,” the post read.