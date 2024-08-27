KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday slammed Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma for his failure to fulfill his commitment to complete the construction of the science & commerce stream buildings for the Mawphlang College.

The members of the KSU Mawphlang unit led by its general secretary, Baniengskhem Kharbani inspected the construction site of the of the science & commerce stream buildings.

Talking to a section of the reporters, Kharbani said that the Education Minister had assured them that they would inaugurate the science & commerce stream buildings within July this year.

He also assured that the admission to the science and commerce will take up immediately.

“We have been misled by the Education Minister since the buildings have not been completed till now. We were surprised to see that there were very few labourers on the site. It only reflects that the government is not serious about completing it,” KSU Mawphlang unit secretary said.

He threatened that they will take some drastic steps to pressurise the government that they should complete construction at the earliest.

According to him, the Education Minister should understand that it is a long cherished dream of the people to have a commerce and science stream to cater to the students who are residing in the area.

“Many of the parents cannot afford to send their children to the private colleges in Shillong,” Kharbani added.

The foundation stone for construction of the science & commerce stream buildings was laid by the former chief minister Dr Mukul Sangma on August 24, 2017.

Land measuring 20 acres was also donated free of cost by the Hima Mawphlang.

The Ministry of DoNER, Government of India also approved Rs 36.55 crore from the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) under Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) with a 90:10 funding pattern for the construction of the buildings.

The final tender order was released on October 10, 2017, with the expectation that work would begin on September 17, 2019, and that it would take 18 months to complete.