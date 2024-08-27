Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nifty closes above 25,000 for second straight session

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Aug 27: Indian equity indices closed flat on Tuesday due to mixed global sentiments. At closing, Sensex was at 81,711 with a slight gain of 13.65 points and Nifty closed at 25,017 with a gain of 7 points.

It is the second consecutive day when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark closed above 25,000. Strong buying was seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks compared to largecaps. The Nifty midcap 100 index was at 59,220, up 289 points or 0.49 per cent and the Nifty smallcap 100 index was at 19,333, up 201 points or 1.05 per cent.

According to market experts, the domestic market witnessed profit booking near record highs. While the positive expectations regarding a potential rate cut by the US Fed in September remain, the recent geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices have made investors cautious amid high valuations, they maintained.

Among the sectoral indices, fin service, pharma, realty, media, and private bank were the major gainers. FMCG, metal, energy, infra, and commodity were the major losers. In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers. Titan, JSW Steel, HUL, Tata Motors, NTPC, ITC, Power Grid and Reliance were the top losers.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said: “The sentiment has entered an indecisive phase as the Nifty closed with a Doji pattern on the daily chart. The significant presence of both call and put option writers at the 25,000 strike price strengthens the technical setup. As a result, the Nifty is likely to remain range-bound or might experience a slight dip in the near term.”

“On the lower end, 24,800 could act as immediate support, while a rise above 25,100 might push the Nifty towards 25,300,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’
Next article
KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday slammed Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma for his failure to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a photo dump from her 'busy morning in...
INTERNATIONAL

Gave assessment of Ukraine’s destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi

New Delhi/Moscow, April 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his...
NATIONAL

J&K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah to contest from family-favourite Ganderbal seat

Srinagar, Aug 27: Putting all speculation to rest, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday...

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday...

Gave assessment of Ukraine’s destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Moscow, April 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday...

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday...

Gave assessment of Ukraine’s destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Moscow, April 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img