Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Meghalaya Govt taking steps for welfare of journalists: Ampareen

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, August 27: Information and Public Relations Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the State Government is taking slew of measures for the welfare of the journalists working in Meghalaya and even housing facilities is under active consideration of the state government.

Replying to a question from Sanbor Shullai about the medical welfare scheme for journalists, the minister said that the Journalists’ Welfare Scheme 2009 provides for medical welfare of journalists.

Admitting that the Welfare Scheme 2009 is outdated, she said the Government is looking to come up with a new welfare scheme with a corpus of Rs 35 lakhs, adding they are also looking to enhance the financial assistance to the family of a journalist in case of a death to Rs 5 lakhs instead of existing Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, for treatment of journalists, the Government would enhance the amount to Rs 3 lakhs instead of existing Rs 50000.

Stating that the Government is looking at the possibility of introducing pension for retired journalist, she said that the Government cannot provide stipend to journalists as they are employed by private entities while adding that any journalist should not get less than Rs 15000 a month and should be covered by EPFO rules.

Another MLA Mayralborn Syiem also stressed on the need for sensitisation of journalists to equip their skills to which the Minister replies that journalists are frequently taken on different tours.

The Minister also informed that the Government is planning few laws which will curb and hold accountable for circulation of false news

