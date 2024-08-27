Tuesday, August 27, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

VPP lauds NPP’s ‘poaching skill’ over shifting of allegiance by 3 Cong MLAs

Shillong, August 27: Voice of the People Party (VPP) Supremo, Ardent Basaiawmoit on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his team for their poaching skills in a statement laced with sarcasm.

“I would like to congratulate chief minister and his team the ruling party for having shown their fishing skills whereby he had successfully managed to fish three MLAs from this side to the other side,” said Basaiawmoit in the State Assembly.

Recently, three Congress MLAs had joined the NPP.

Their defection has helped the NPP reach the simple majority mark of 31 in the 60-member State Assembly and left Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, who represents the Mylliem constituency, as the lone Congress legislator.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma recognised the merger of Congress MLAs Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, and Celestine Lyngdoh with the NPP.

They were elected from the Nongstoin, Mawhati, and Umsning constituencies respectively.

