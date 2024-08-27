Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya House rejects bill for reservation for non-creamy layer of STs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 27: The State Assembly on Tuesday rejected the Meghalaya Reservation for Non-creamy layer of Scheduled Tribes (in State reservation policy) bill, 2024 moved by VPP MLA, Adelbert Nongrum.

The Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira had put the question before the House whether leave be granted to introduce the Bill and the “nays” had it.

Interestingly none of the opposition MLAs supported the bill.

As per the statement of object and reasons, of the bill, definitive empirical data available with the Government of Meghalaya clearly shows that the economic condition of a greater percentage of the Scheduled Tribe population of the state is weak and disadvantaged.

It states whereas Articles 16(4) and 15(5) of the Constitution of India allows for the state to make provisions so as to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the most disadvantaged class of citizens;

And since a seven-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in a 6:1 majority has upheld the validity of sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, and gave a decision that states have the power to create these sub-classifications.

So to address inter se economic disparities within the Scheduled Tribes category in the state, and to allocate opportunities in public employment and higher education more effectively, a suitable legislation is required in interest of uplifting the disadvantaged people of the state.

Previous article
VPP lauds NPP’s ‘poaching skill’ over shifting of allegiance by 3 Cong MLAs
Next article
Shullai moots amendments to Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Champai Soren’s exit will sound death knell for JMM, says BJP

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Tuesday welcomed the proposed entry of former...
NATIONAL

Assam government ‘miserably failed’ to provide safety to women: Congress

Guwahati, Aug 27:  Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday slammed the Himanta government,...
NATIONAL

BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead

New Delhi, Aug 27:  The BJP is all set to kick-start its fresh membership drive from September 2,...
NATIONAL

SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, Aug 27: In a big relief to BRS leader K. Kavitha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Champai Soren’s exit will sound death knell for JMM, says BJP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 27: The Jharkhand unit of the...

Assam government ‘miserably failed’ to provide safety to women: Congress

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 27:  Leader of Opposition in the Assam...

BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 27:  The BJP is all set...
Load more

Popular news

Champai Soren’s exit will sound death knell for JMM, says BJP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 27: The Jharkhand unit of the...

Assam government ‘miserably failed’ to provide safety to women: Congress

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 27:  Leader of Opposition in the Assam...

BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 27:  The BJP is all set...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img