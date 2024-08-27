Tuesday, August 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shullai moots amendments to Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 27: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai on Tuesday took note of the recent closure notice imposed on traditional small-scale mining of sand, boulders or other minor mineral for local purpose basically confining to smaller areas.

Moving a Zero Hour notice, Shullai said that  small-scale mining has been done by the locals especially in rural areas for their livelihood wherein several locals are being employed by the traditional mining owners.

Pointing out that the commercial vehicle owners have also been affected as they have to pay huge amount for renewal of vehicle permit etc., he suggested the State government to amend the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016 with a request to amend the rules for grant of permission for small scale mining under mining lease or quarry permit.

According to Shullai, permission for such mining can be included for quarry owners if the quarry owners can define small scale mining for used of raw material for quarry purpose and adding such procedure will save time for the small-scale mine owners and quarry owners under single permission.

“Government can constitute committee in this regard to amend the existing Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016,” Shullai said while adding that under the provision of the law and also all power vested upon legislature to frame new rules so that the Government can serve better for the benefit of the general public.

In reply Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016 were notified by the State Government. The need for notifying these Rules arose on account of the judgement and order of the High Court of Meghalaya prohibiting all mining activities unless certain directions have been compiled.

