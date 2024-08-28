Wednesday, August 28, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Eye on China, Pacific leaders endorse Australia-backed Pacific policing initiative

By: Agencies

Nuku’alofa (Tongo), Aug 28: In a move aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with other Pacific leaders, endorsed the Pacific Policing Initiative (PPI) on Wednesday, marking a significant regional effort to bolster peace and security throughout the region.

The PPI announced on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting in Tonga, aims to enhance the capacity of Pacific nations to address law and order challenges, fulfil internal security needs, and provide mutual support in times of crisis. Australia will commit approximately $400 million over five years to ensure the PPI delivers on the aspirations of Pacific countries.

The country’s contribution will include infrastructure costs associated with new policing Centres of Excellence in the region. “This is one of the occasions where the Pacific family essentially believe that one plus one plus one equals more than three.

That if you have more effective engagement, coordination and interoperability, you’ll get better outcomes. So a common sense approach tells you that that’s right, and it’s something that has the support, not just of the leaders in the Pacific Island Forum, but has the support as well of the police, the respective police agencies themselves,” said Albanese.

Under the new initiative, Brisbane will host the PPI Policing Development and Coordination Hub, and four regional police training Centres of Excellence will be set up around the region, with one such facility already there in Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Police Support Group (PPSG) – a multi-country police capability with a ready pool of trained Pacific police to deploy in response to Pacific country requirements, such as for major event management or additional capacity in times of crisis – will also be established. Albanese stressed that PPI is a Pacific-led, Australia-backed initiative, reflecting the collective strengths of the region.

“Everyone who spoke in the plenary session spoke in favour of the agreement, not just those people who were at the press conference, but there were other contributions as well, from the Solomon’s, from Nauru, from other nations, from the Marshall Islands and more. Everyone spoke in favour of it because this is something that has come, not Australia, come out with an idea and then seeking to get everyone on board.

This is something that has come from the Pacific itself,” the Australian PM said. The PPI aligns with the Pacific Islands Forum’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, contributing to the peace and security vision outlined in the strategy. The initiative also builds on recent experiences, such as the Solomons International Assistance Force.

“We are stronger together. The security of the Pacific is the shared responsibility of the Pacific region, and this initiative benefits each of our nations,” added the Australian PM. Discussions regarding an integrated regional policing capability began at the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police meeting in 2023. The final design of the PPI, developed by the Pacific police, ensures that it will be a truly Pacific-focused and Pacific-led initiative.

IANS

Previous article
Will pass Bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists: Mamata Banerjee
Next article
Indian pharma exports surged 90pc in last decade: Jitin Prasada
