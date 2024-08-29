AHAM moves CM on issues plaguing EGH

Tura, Aug 29: The AHAM in East Garo Hills on Thursday called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into a number of issues plaguing the district as well as to take necessary steps for the overall development of Williamnagar town with regard to infrastructure.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the organization’s Eastern Zone based at Williamnagar urged the Chief Minister to work on road infrastructure, beautification and overall connectivity of the town.

Raising the issue of alleged delay and non-completion of the Veterinary Farm project at Akelgre village, the organization said that the delay had caused frustration and disappointment among the locals who were eagerly awaiting the improved services the project would have provided. The organizations added that it was imperative to ensure the completion of the farm as the welfare of the livestock and the livelihoods of the local people depend on it.

The organization also raised the need for the setting up of a Supermarket in Williamnagar to cater to the growing needs of residents. The organization added that the setting up of the same in the town would greatly benefit the local community by providing a convenient and one stop shopping destination for essential goods and services, as well as create employment opportunities for the youth.

Another issue raised by the organization is the setting up of a district library in the town. According to it, the setting up of the Library would benefit the local residents especially students and scholars who currently lack easy access to well equipped one. The organization felt that the facility would also help in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Garo Hills region as well as serve as a hub for promoting literacy and lifelong learning among people of all ages.

Meanwhile, the Rongjeng Regional Unit of the organization in two separate memorandums also raised various issues concerning the area.

The regional body, while expressing disappointment over alleged lapses in the execution of various schemes in the area, urged the government to look into the matter to address the grievances. According to the unit, some of these lapses include the incomplete and sub standard construction of the Mejolgre Wancho school building and the dilapidated condition of the Dambo Rongdeng LP and UP School.

With regard to the PMGSY road projects in the area, the organization alleged scams having been perpetrated by contractors allotted the works but that no action was taken against them. As per it, despite several complaints being raised on sub standard construction of PMGSY roads to the PWD Minister, no action has been forthcoming on the matter.

The unit also alleged non-action from the government’s side on what it called ‘complete failure’ in the implementation of the centrally sponsored JJM Scheme under the PHE and hoped that immediate action would be taken to address the issue.

The unit, in yet another memorandum, also sought the setting up of a Minoi Auditorium at Rongjeng. The organization felt that setting up the same would allow students to showcase their talents and departments and non-profit organizations to organize different programmes like meetings, workshops, conferences etc.