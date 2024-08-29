Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief Nadda after backlash over remarks on farmer’s protest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 29:  Days after her controversial comments on the farmers’ protest, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut met the party’s national president J.P. Nadda at his residence on Thursday.

Ranaut’s comments have stirred a significant backlash and came at a time when Assembly elections are around the corner in Haryana. Farmers from Haryana and Punjab held massive protests against the farm laws in 2020 and camped at the borders of Delhi for more than a year. The laws were later withdrawn by the Centre.

The BJP on August 26 distanced itself from its Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on the farmers’ agitation and asked her to refrain from making such statements in the future. Actor-politician Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protest could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country had the top leadership not acted strongly.

In a video shared on X, the Mandi MP also alleged that during the farmers’ stir against the three farm laws, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place”. BJP issued a statement on Ranaut’s controversial remarks, saying, “The views expressed by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on the farmers’ movement do not reflect the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“Ms Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to speak on policy matters on behalf of the party and has not been given permission to do so. The BJP has directed Ms Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future,” the statement added.

Her remarks elicited sharp responses from various political parties. The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned Ranaut’s statements as a “grave insult” to farmers. Gandhi labelled the comments as “shameful anti-farmer propaganda”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests in Haryana, accusing the BJP of having an “anti-farmer mindset”. On Wednesday, Kangana admitted that she was reprimanded by the BJP, over her remarks on the farmer’s protest, and said, “She is looking forward to being more careful with her words and aligning to the party’s policies.”

The single-phase voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

IANS

Previous article
India now has 334 billionaires, Gautam Adani and Family at the top: Hurun list
Next article
PM Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming show ‘IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack’ released on Thursday,...
NATIONAL

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in the Gujarat floods touched 28 on Thursday, Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak over its new social media policy, came under...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police seize four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO imprint

Chandigarh, Aug 29:  In a breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency in Tarn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

Popular news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img