Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Aug 29: Pakistan on Thursday formally confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting being held in Islamabad in mid-October.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly press briefing, said the country had sent invitations to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting, Pakistani media reported “An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” she said, adding that some countries had already confirmed their participation in the meeting.

“It will be informed in due course which country has confirmed,” Baloch added. Pakistan is set to host the SCO heads of government meeting on October 15-16. The event will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

Analysts see the invitation as a “protocol” as PM Modi is unlikely to accept the invitation as relations between the two neighbouring countries have been tense since August 5, 2019, when India abrogated the Constitution’s Article 370, changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is expected that PM Modi may depute a ministerial delegation to represent India as the SCO meeting does not require heads of state to participate. In the past as well, SCO CHG meetings have seen India represented by ministers and the same pattern is this time as well. PM Modi had not also attended the SCO’s 24th annual summit of heads of state held in Kazakhstan on July 3-4 this year and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had represented India in Astana.

Pakistani analysts say they do not expect that PM Modi will come to Pakistan for the meeting.

“Extending invitations to PM Modi and all other member states is a compulsive protocol any host country follows. Pakistan has done the same. I do not see this as a political stunt. However, I do not see PM Modi landing in Islamabad,” political analyst Kamran Yousaf said. Last year, Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

IANS

Previous article
Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief Nadda after backlash over remarks on farmer’s protest
Next article
Punjab Police seize four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO imprint
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming show ‘IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack’ released on Thursday,...
NATIONAL

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in the Gujarat floods touched 28 on Thursday, Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak over its new social media policy, came under...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police seize four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO imprint

Chandigarh, Aug 29:  In a breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency in Tarn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

Popular news

Naseeruddin Shah feels film promotions serve no purpose

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 29:  Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose streaming...

PM Modi assures support as Gujarat CM mobilises flood relief efforts; toll 28

NATIONAL 0
Vadodara, Aug 29:  Even as the death toll in...

If you call day as night, it is night or else jail: Priyanka Gandhi mocks UP’s social media policy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img