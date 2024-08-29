Thursday, August 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Punjab Police seize four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO imprint

Chandigarh, Aug 29:  In a breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency in Tarn Taran district, led to the seizure of four Glock-19 pistols, one with NATO army imprint, along with four magazines, seven rounds, and Rs 4.8 lakh ‘hawala’ money, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Accused Harpreet Singh has links with a Pakistan-based smuggler. The investigation is going on to establish backward and forward linkages, he posted on X. Earlier, in a breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers, including a woman, after recovering 6.65 kg heroin and Rs 6 lakh drug money from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Simran Kaur, alias Indu (38) and Gurjot Singh. Both the accused have a criminal background with accused Simran facing at least 15 criminal cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Prisons Act, etc. DGP Yadav said that Ferozepur Police had received input that accused Simran and Gurjot retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using a drone from across the border, and were on the way to deliver it to someone in their Toyota Innova car.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a checkpoint at Old Mudki Road and arrested both the accused and seized 6.65 kg heroin along with Rs 6 lakh drug money concealed in the car, he said, adding that the police teams have also impounded their vehicle. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Saumya Mishra, said that after working on technical inputs, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police team successfully conducted the operation and made the seizure.

In another achievement put together by Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh, the Amritsar Rural Police froze assets worth Rs 37.72 crore belonging to notorious drug smugglers. Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of the Border Security Force (BSF). The drug and arms network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.
IANS

