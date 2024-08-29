Thursday, August 29, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farhan Akhtar returns to Ladakh to shoot for a ‘special film’

By: Agencies

Date:

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who recently made an appearance in the streaming docu-series The Angry Young Men, is shooting a very special project. The actor is currently in Ladakh to shoot for the project, the details of which are currently under the wraps. On Wednesday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a landscape image of the Ladakh terrain. He wrote in the caption, “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space”. Fans stormed the comments section as they made guesses about the project that he is shooting in Ladakh (IANS)

Rapper Lil Baby arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapon in Las Vegas
Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek into her family moments at Muskoka
