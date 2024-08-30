Friday, August 30, 2024
‘Have not made any mistake’: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid MUDA row

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday emphatically ruled out his resignation, contending he had not made any “mistake” in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

 

Responding to a media query on BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra’s demand for his resignation following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s consent for prosecution against him in the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah retorted: “He (Vijayendra) should resign from the post of state BJP President. Should I submit my resignation just because he asks for it? Do I have to resign because Vijayendra is asking for it? I demand his resignation – will he resign?”

 

“I have not made any mistake in the MUDA case. Tomorrow (Saturday), the matter will again come up before the court and arguments will take place. Let us wait and see what happens. I have not committed any mistake. Tomorrow, all our MLAs, MPs, and MLCs are meeting the Governor to inquire about the cases against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former BJP ministers Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle, and Janardhana Reddy. They have been pending for a long time,” he told media persons in Huballi.

 

“In all those cases, an investigation has been done, and a charge sheet is pending. In my case, there is no investigation, there is no report. In Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s case, the investigation agency is seeking the Governor’s permission to file the charge sheet after the probe,” Siddaramiah added, accusing the BJP and the JD-S of targeting him and trying to destabilise the government.

 

The Karnataka BJP has said it will keep on staging agitations until Siddaramaiah steps down from the post of Chief Minister.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress high command, showing its support for CM Siddaramaiah, has announced that it will stand by him in any eventuality.

 

CM Siddaramaiah has also filed a writ petition against the Governor’s order sanctioning prosecution against him in the MUDA case. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has stayed the proceedings of the Special Court against Siddaramaiah. (IANS)

