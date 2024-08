Shillong, Aug 30: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today ruled out any high-level or NIA inquiry into the recovery of the decomposed body of Awami League leader Ishaq Ali Khan.

He said that the Bangladesh High Commission had been informed about the recovery of the body and they also identified the body.

He said that what led to the death of Bangladeshi leader would be known only after Forensic test