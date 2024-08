Auswyn Winter Japang has been awarded PhD in Folkloristics by the North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, for his thesis ‘Rituals as Lore: A Study of Religious Rituals in War-Khasi Folklore’, which he completed under the supervision of Prof. Desmond L. Kharmawphlang. He is the son of Tracy Carlyna Japang, grandson of (L) Tbn. HR C. Nongrum and (L) Twilight M. Japang (Nongrum).