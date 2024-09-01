Govt mulls decibel meters to curb growing noise pollution

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Transport department has announced plans to procure decibel meters for all districts in Meghalaya. This initiative comes in response to growing concerns about vehicles using honking devices beyond permissible decibel limits, particularly along stretches of the National Highway within city limits, including areas like 6th Mile Upper Shillong, Mawlai Mawiong, and Mawblei.

Despite previous assurances made on the floor of the Assembly, the issue of excessive honking continues to persist. Acknowledging the problem, Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the department will acquire 12 decibel meters, one for each district, to monitor and enforce noise regulations more effectively.

The procurement of these decibel meters is part of a broader Plan of Action aimed at curbing noise pollution. The department has also issued directives for regular enforcement drives, where officials will check vehicles for illegal honking devices and ensure that only those conforming to noise standards are used. Vehicles found violating the noise limits will face strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act, and offending devices will be removed on the spot.

Moreover, the department has taken steps to raise public awareness about noise pollution. This initiative, coupled with the upcoming enforcement of decibel meters, is expected to bring a much-needed reduction in noise pollution across the state.

Additionally, it plans to collaborate with the police in conducting joint operations along state and national highways, focusing on strategic locations where noise violations are prevalent.

Ironically, while there is an absence of no-honking zones around hospital areas, Bivar Road area, on the other hand, has several no-honking boards due to the residence of several VIPs in the area.