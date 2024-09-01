Pending POCSO cases surge, straining state judicial system

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Meghalaya is grappling with a significant backlog of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with a total of 1,747 cases still pending across various districts as of 2024. This backlog persists despite the resolution and closure of 894 cases.

The state has established six POCSO Special Courts to handle these cases, distributed across East Khasi Hills (two courts), West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and West Garo Hills. However, these courts face considerable challenges, as judicial magistrates also handle other cases apart from POCSO, mounting additional pressure.

A major contributor to the delays is the frequent cancellation of hearings, often due to the non-appearance of the accused, survivors, or witnesses. Various factors, such as illness, examinations, and other personal reasons, have been cited for these absences, further prolonging the trials.

In addition to POCSO cases, Meghalaya’s Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) are also struggling, with 280 cases involving children in conflict with the law pending as of the quarter ending June 2024. The increase in such cases has overwhelmed the existing judicial infrastructure, causing significant delays.

The procedural complexities involved in cases related to children in conflict with the law, including the need for psychological assessments and social investigations, have further slowed down the legal process.

The state has three observation homes for these children, located in East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. However, logistical challenges arise as Principal Magistrates and JJB members from other districts must travel to these homes for hearings, complicating the regular conduct and timely disposal of cases.