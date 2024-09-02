Monday, September 2, 2024
Aim to democratise telecom services under ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ initiative: Centre

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 2: In an effort to advance digital connectivity and ensure equitable access to telecommunications services across all segments of society, the Centre on Monday said the first rules of the Telecom Act 2023, ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi,’ have now come into effect.

 

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that new rules are a reflection of the government’s commitment to ensure equal access to telecom services and, in turn, strengthen India’s mission of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

 

The Universal Service Obligation Fund created under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 has now been rechristened as ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi,’ that addresses new areas in changing technological times.

 

The rules provide for powers and functions of administrator, who will be responsible for overseeing the implementation and administration of the ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’.

 

The rules also provide for criteria for undertaking schemes and projects under ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ and selection process for implementers.

 

According to new rules, the funds from the ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ will be allocated to projects aimed at improving telecommunication services in underserved and remote areas and for underserved groups of the society, such as, women, persons with disabilities and economically and socially weaker sections.

 

The schemes and projects funded under the ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ need to meet one or more of criteria stipulated in the rules.

 

These include projects for provision of telecommunication services, including mobile and broadband services and telecommunication equipment required for delivery of telecommunication services, and enhancing telecom security; improving access and affordability of telecom services and introduction of next generation telecommunication technologies in underserved rural, remote and urban areas, said the ministry.

 

The criteria for undertaking schemes and project under ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ also include promoting innovation, research and development and commercialisation of indigenous technology development and associated intellectual property including creation of regulatory sandboxes, where necessary.

 

These also include developing and establishing relevant standards to meet national requirements and their standardisation international standardisation bodies and encourage startups in telecommunications sector. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

