Monday, September 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Children participate in an art competition organised by Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha) on eve of the 129th celebrations of Durga Puja, at Laban Bengali Boys Higher Secondary School.

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong’s sustainable daily waste treatment
The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

