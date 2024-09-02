Over 1.31 lakh babies delivered in govt hospitals over last 3 years

SHILLONG, Sep 1: In the past three years, a total of 1,31,742 babies have been delivered in government hospitals and health centres across the state, according to official figures released recently.

The data covers the period from 2021 to 2024.

The year-wise breakdown of these deliveries shows 37,074 births in 2021-22, 45,442 in 2022-23, and 49,226 in 2023-24.

Of these, 13,856 deliveries were performed via Caesarean Section (CS), while the remaining 1,21,037 were normal deliveries. The breakdown of Caesarean sections is 3,719 in 2021-22, 4,645 in 2022-23, and 5,492 in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the numbers for normal deliveries are 34,848 in 2021-22, 41,932 in 2022-23, and 44,257 in 2023-24.

Despite the increasing number of Caesarean sections, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh clarified that doctors, nurses, and assistants do not receive any additional financial compensation from the government for performing these procedures.