Monday, September 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Over 1.31 lakh babies delivered in govt hospitals over last 3 years

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 1: In the past three years, a total of 1,31,742 babies have been delivered in government hospitals and health centres across the state, according to official figures released recently.
The data covers the period from 2021 to 2024.
The year-wise breakdown of these deliveries shows 37,074 births in 2021-22, 45,442 in 2022-23, and 49,226 in 2023-24.
Of these, 13,856 deliveries were performed via Caesarean Section (CS), while the remaining 1,21,037 were normal deliveries. The breakdown of Caesarean sections is 3,719 in 2021-22, 4,645 in 2022-23, and 5,492 in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the numbers for normal deliveries are 34,848 in 2021-22, 41,932 in 2022-23, and 44,257 in 2023-24.
Despite the increasing number of Caesarean sections, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh clarified that doctors, nurses, and assistants do not receive any additional financial compensation from the government for performing these procedures.

Previous article
Shillong Jottings
Next article
Shillong’s sustainable daily waste treatment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Children participate in an art competition organised by Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha) on eve of the 129th celebrations of Durga Puja, at Laban Bengali...

MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s sustainable daily waste treatment

SHILLONG, Sep 1: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) is at the heart of this endeavour to sustainably manage...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

‘Walking out’ of traffic! While the Assembly sessions come and go with the seasons, one thing remains constant in...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

A celebrity ‘Russian spy’ whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters Helsinki, Sep 1: A white beluga...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Children participate in an art competition organised by Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha) on eve of the 129th celebrations of Durga Puja, at Laban Bengali...

MEGHALAYA 0

Shillong’s sustainable daily waste treatment

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 1: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) is...

Shillong Jottings

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Walking out’ of traffic! While the Assembly sessions come and...
Load more

Popular news

Children participate in an art competition organised by Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha) on eve of the 129th celebrations of Durga Puja, at Laban Bengali...

MEGHALAYA 0

Shillong’s sustainable daily waste treatment

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 1: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) is...

Shillong Jottings

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Walking out’ of traffic! While the Assembly sessions come and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img