‘Walking out’ of traffic!

While the Assembly sessions come and go with the seasons, one thing remains constant in Shillong, traffic. Yes, this SJ member is also tired of writing Jottings about it, but nothing is as consistent, is it?

Rain or shine, festival or famine, the one true evergreen of our beloved city is the never-ending traffic jam, which is the highest when all the VIPs in the state decide to converge in one place. It’s not every day that our city’s finest minds assemble under one roof, but when they do, the rest of us are left to contemplate life while stuck in traffic.

As this Shillong Jottings member found herself ensnared in the same maze while trying to cover the Assembly proceedings, an irate young man broke the monotony of honks, “Is the MLA going to pay for my pay cut if I reach the office late?”

One might wonder where are the traffic police when you need them on regular days? Well, they seem to magically appear in full force only when the Assembly is in session, raising the burning question, “Is our police machinery reserved exclusively for the VIPs while the rest of us are left to fend for ourselves?”

So, while the lucky MLA(s) can walk out of the August House whenever things do not suit them, the common folk of Shillong can only dream of walking out of a traffic jam with the same ease, no matter how uneasy it gets!

The pretty expensive black and yellow taxis!

The black and yellow chariots of Shillong, our beloved taxis! For those of us without a car, a scooter, or a pair of wings, these taxis are our lifeline. The drivers know this all too well, and they wield their meters, (in this case, which are their tongues), like a sword.

If you’re thinking of hailing a cab in Shillong and don’t speak the local language, you are indeed up for an expensive ride. The price for a trip from Khyndai Lad to Polo can range anywhere from 400 to 1,000, depending on the driver’s mood, the alignment of the stars, and perhaps the day of the week. Why? Because the fare is set by the drivers’ own minds, with only one single thought, ‘Let’s see what we can get away with today!’

It’s a game of negotiation where the odds are always in the driver’s favour, especially when they know you don’t have any other option. And let’s face it, in Shillong; options are as scarce as an empty parking spot on a weekday.

By the time you’ve reached your destination, you’ve not only emptied your wallet but also pondered if walking might be the better (and cheaper and healthier) option.