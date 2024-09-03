Tuesday, September 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amit Sadh gets honest about his past on ‘MTV Dark Scroll’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in ‘Breathe’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Gold’, and ‘Sultan’, among others, has shared how much he has changed as a person.

 

 

The actor hosts the paranormal reality television series ‘MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se’ where he speaks with honesty about the lessons that he learnt in his life.

 

“20 saal pehle merko lagta tha main bohot honest hoon but nahi tha, kyunki dar lagta tha, kabhi jhoot bol deta tha, kabhi kisiki jhooti chaaplusi kar deta tha. Aisa nahi hain ki main bura insaan hoon. But dheere dheere samajh aaya ki honesty is with self. Camera ke saamne, camera ke bahar, ek doosre ke saath, that’s human interaction,” he says.

 

The third Dark Scroll reveals a new terrifying target: A haunted tea estate built in 1840 and cursed after a devastating fire in 1990 claimed the lives of its workers.

 

The estate’s dark history is shrouded in eerie tales. Pooja and Sarbajeet describe the unsettling energy, with Pooja sensing entities not from Earth.

 

As they prepare to face the unknown, the team equips themselves with the Spirit Box, a device central to the dreaded experiment. Blindfolded, the trigger becomes the vessel, while their partner interrogates the unseen, seeking answers from beyond the grave.

 

The first team’s mission is to contact the entities of the workers who perished in the fire. The second team will provoke the entity of the supervisor by breaking his belongings. The final team faces the ultimate harrowing challenge: Confronting the inhuman entities that haunt the estate by breaking threads on a tree to release dark forces and using a thermal device to track temperature fluctuations.

 

‘MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se’ is available on MTV and JioCinema. (IANS)

Previous article
Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy
