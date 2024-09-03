Tuesday, September 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy

By: Agencies

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession. Sonam confirmed: “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.” She added: “I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won’t be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. ” (IANS)

Previous article
Kim Kardashian enjoys Soccer Mom Tour in Madrid with kids
