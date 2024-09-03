Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Australians warned to prepare for fires, cyclones, floods during high-risk season

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Canberra, Sep 3: Australians have been told to prepare for possible cyclones, storms, fires and flooding during the upcoming high-risk weather season. Minister for Emergency Management Jenny McAllister on Tuesday said the federal government is preparing for the worst-case disaster scenarios as the nation heads into warmer months of the year.

She said Australians need to be thinking about a range of perils in the high-risk weather season, which traditionally runs from October through April, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Fire is one of them. But we are, of course, thinking about the cyclone season and we’re thinking about the risk of severe storms like some of the rain and flooding that we’ve seen in recent days,” McAllister told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio.

“Based on the available data, we may anticipate increasingly frequent and intense extreme weather events in the upcoming years due to climate change. Therefore, as a community, we do need to begin preparing for that reality,” Xinhua news agency reported, quoting ABC radio.

Over 100,000 properties lost electricity as destructive winds and heavy rainfall hit Australia’s southeast in late August and early September. Two people were killed by falling trees, one each in the states of New South Wales and Victoria, and towns were evacuated in the island state of Tasmania due to major flooding.

McAllister said on Tuesday that staff from the National Situation Room — the government’s crisis management and coordination facility — are currently engaged in briefings with authorities from states and territories in advance of the high-risk season.

The federal government will convene the second annual National Preparedness Summit in Canberra on September 18-19 where government, industry and non-government organisations will be brought together to better prepare for disaster scenarios.

IANS

Previous article
Naqvi slams Cong on caste census issue, takes dig at Mamata’s tall claims on justice
Next article
PM Modi arrives in Brunei Darussalam on historic two-day visit Bandar Seri Begawan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi arrives in Brunei Darussalam on historic two-day visit Bandar Seri Begawan

(Brunei), Sep 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan Airport Tuesday afternoon as he...
NATIONAL

Naqvi slams Cong on caste census issue, takes dig at Mamata’s tall claims on justice

New Delhi, Sep 3: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday criticised the Congress for politicising the caste...
NATIONAL

RG Kar: Bengal playwright to return state award in solidarity with protesting doctors

Kolkata, Sep 3: Chandan Sen, an acclaimed playwright, on Tuesday, announced that he was returning a state award...
NATIONAL

Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Centre on Tuesday requested state governments to extend the benefits of the Pradhan...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi arrives in Brunei Darussalam on historic two-day visit Bandar Seri Begawan

INTERNATIONAL 0
(Brunei), Sep 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at...

Naqvi slams Cong on caste census issue, takes dig at Mamata’s tall claims on justice

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 3: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi...

RG Kar: Bengal playwright to return state award in solidarity with protesting doctors

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 3: Chandan Sen, an acclaimed playwright, on...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi arrives in Brunei Darussalam on historic two-day visit Bandar Seri Begawan

INTERNATIONAL 0
(Brunei), Sep 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at...

Naqvi slams Cong on caste census issue, takes dig at Mamata’s tall claims on justice

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 3: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi...

RG Kar: Bengal playwright to return state award in solidarity with protesting doctors

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 3: Chandan Sen, an acclaimed playwright, on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img