Double line section between Sorbhog, Barpeta Road stations gets commissioned

Guwahati, Sep 3: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) completed the statutory inspection of the newly-laid double line section between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road stations on Tuesday.

Official sources said the primary objective of the inspection was to ensure safety, security and operational efficiency of the newly created railway infrastructure in the section before commencing passenger and freight train services.

“Work on the Sorbhog and Barpeta Road section has been done as part of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km long doubling project. The stretch between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road is 6.22 km. The section includes one major bridge of span 319.9 metre. There is one manned level crossing gate in the section,” a statement from the CPRO, NFR, said.

“This second line was commissioned along with electrification. The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the Railway Bridge, track fittings, P-way assets, electronic interlocking, relay rooms, and level crossings in the section and also checked readiness of staff for train operation,” the CPRO said.

Notably, out of a total of 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 108.68 km has already been commissioned. Earlier, 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni, 26.91 km section between Pathsala to Nalbari, 18.99 km section between Bijni to Sorbhog, 7.48 km section between Changsari to Agthori, 10.15 km Baihata to Changsari and 21.40 km Barpeta Road to Pathsala was commissioned

“At present, the doubling work between Nalbari to Baihata section 31.828 km is in progress and on the way towards completion. On completion of the entire project, the regional train connectivity will get a significant boost owing to reduction in crossing time. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya route and will be helpful in boosting economic activities,” the CPRO said.