Governor visits Khasi Heritage Village

Shillong, Sept 3: Meghalaya Governor, C.H. Vijayashankar on Tuesday visited the Khasi Heritage Village and Sacred Grove (Law Kyntang) at Mawphlang.

The visit of the Meghalaya Governor to the two places was following the invitation by the delegation of the KHADC which had recently met him.

Vijayashankar was received by the KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Deputy CEM, Pynshgain N Syiem, Leader of Opposition, Titosstrarwell Chyne and representative of the Hima Mawplang.

Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor praised the Khasi matrilineal society as women get more respect as compared to men to the society.

He also mentioned the unique practices where the ancestral property right goes to the youngest daughter of the family.

“In our society, a woman moves to his husband’s place after marriage. But I was amazed to learn that a man moves to his wife’s place after marriage and this cannot be imagined,” he said.