Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Governor visits Khasi Heritage Village

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sept 3: Meghalaya Governor, C.H. Vijayashankar on Tuesday visited the Khasi Heritage Village and Sacred Grove (Law Kyntang) at Mawphlang.

The visit of the Meghalaya Governor to the two places was following the invitation by the delegation of the KHADC which had recently met him.

Vijayashankar was received by the KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Deputy CEM, Pynshgain N Syiem, Leader of Opposition, Titosstrarwell Chyne and representative of the Hima Mawplang.

Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor praised the Khasi matrilineal society as women get more respect as compared to men to the society.

He also mentioned the unique practices where the ancestral property right goes to the youngest daughter of the family.

“In our society, a woman moves to his husband’s place after marriage. But I was amazed to learn that a man moves to his wife’s place after marriage and this cannot be imagined,” he said.

Previous article
Double line section between Sorbhog, Barpeta Road stations gets commissioned
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Double line section between Sorbhog, Barpeta Road stations gets commissioned

Guwahati, Sep 3: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) completed the statutory inspection of the newly-laid double line...
News Alert

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Brunei, received a rousing reception...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri...
Technology

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam calls and messages, telecom service providers have blocked over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Double line section between Sorbhog, Barpeta Road stations gets commissioned

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 3: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)...

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased...
Load more

Popular news

Double line section between Sorbhog, Barpeta Road stations gets commissioned

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 3: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)...

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img