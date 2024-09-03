Meghalaya suffer heavy defeat against Bihar

Shillong, Sep 2: Bihar beat Meghalaya 10-0 in their opening match of the Sub-Junior Girls’ National Football Championship (Tier 1) in Malda, West Bengal on Monday.

The two teams plus Gujarat and Karnataka make up Group B.

Bihar were 4-0 up by half time and scored another six goals in the second half for a resounding victory. Anshu Kumari scored five of Bihar’s 10 goals.

Meghalaya will next play Karnataka on September 4.