Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Sniawbhalang Dhar will be thrown out of cabinet if found involved in drug trade: Kyrmen Shylla

Shillong, Sept 3: The United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday said that if the Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar is found to be involved in drug trade as accused he should be thrown out not only from the cabinet but from the State.

The allegations were made by state Congress Party president Vincent Pala recently, though he offered no proof to back up the statement.

Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma had threatened to write to the Prime Minister for an investigation into the allegations stating it is a very serious allegation.

