Tuesday, September 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kim Kardashian enjoys Soccer Mom Tour in Madrid with kids

By: Agencies

Date:

The Reality television star Kim Kardashian recently watched the football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. She took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her trip to Spain. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying the football match with her kids inside the stadium, and posing with them in the hotel. She wrote in the caption, “Madrid Soccer Mom Tour 2024”. The reality star also recently paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC, and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to lend support to the clemency of the prisoners of the US who may be now ready to get back into the society. (IANS)

NATIONAL

Demand for Kolkata Police chief’s ouster after ex-principal’s arrest

Kolkata, Sep 2: Even after the arrest of Sandip Ghosh, the controversial ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College...
SALANTINI JANERA

Manderangko nangrimataniosa bebera·a ine Conrad a·kanga

NPP-ni chang 12-gipa Foundation Day-ko manianga SHILLONG: Lok Sabha-ni gitcham Speaker Purno A Sangma sagini chang 77-gipa atchiani salko...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Friends fans can bid on Chandler Bing’s sweater in 30th anniv auction

Fans of Friends now have the chance to own a piece of Matthew Perry’s iconic wardrobe as Chandler...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

