Kim Kardashian enjoys Soccer Mom Tour in Madrid with kids

The Reality television star Kim Kardashian recently watched the football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. She took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her trip to Spain. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying the football match with her kids inside the stadium, and posing with them in the hotel. She wrote in the caption, “Madrid Soccer Mom Tour 2024”. The reality star also recently paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC, and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to lend support to the clemency of the prisoners of the US who may be now ready to get back into the society. (IANS)