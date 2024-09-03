Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
Politics

UP Cong chief sees ‘propaganda’ in BJP’s membership drive

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 3: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday criticised the BJP’s ongoing membership drive, dismissing it as “propaganda to mislead the public.”

 

Speaking on the 119th birth anniversary of former Union Minister late Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, Rai questioned the need for the campaign, saying, “If a person is already a member of a party, why would they take membership again? This is just propaganda to mislead the public.”

 

He paid tribute to Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, calling him an inspiration.

 

“Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi is an inspiration for all of us, and Kashiwasis have always received his love and blessings. We are proud to celebrate his 119th birth anniversary today. On this occasion, we take an oath to eradicate ‘nafrat ki raajneeti’ (politics of hatred), following the footsteps of Kamlapati Tripathi,” Rai stated.

 

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks about saints not being greedy, the UP Congress chief said, “Of course, we consider saints as great men, and those who wear saffron are revered. However, Yogi Adityanath and some people in the BJP wear saffron and blatantly lie. The respect people had towards saints has changed because of these individuals.”

 

He also welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent decision on “Bulldozer justice,” criticising the BJP governments for demolishing homes without legal justification.

 

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision on ‘Bulldozer justice.’ People’s homes are being demolished not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in neighbouring states. It is totally unacceptable if the BJP demolishes someone’s home without a proper rule or law,” the Congress leader asserted.

 

Addressing the BHU rape case, Rai condemned the BJP, highlighting that the accused were not only granted bail but were also welcomed with garlands.

 

“This is unfortunate. The BJP is only encouraging the rapists by doing so,” he said.

 

Regarding the Kannauj rape case, Rai called for a thorough investigation. “Whoever has committed any crime should be investigated, and action should be taken against that individual,” he emphasised. (IANS)

Previous article
20,000 posts lying vacant in health services in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amit Sadh gets honest about his past on ‘MTV Dark Scroll’

Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in 'Breathe', 'Kai Po Che!',...
Health

Women less likely to screen for breast cancer over false-positive mammograms

Shillong, September 3: While early detection of breast cancer via mammograms -- an x-ray scan -- is crucial...
Business

Sensex trades flat, FMCG stocks gain

Shillong, September 3:  Indian equity indices were trading flat on Tuesday following mixed sentiments in the markets.   At 9:51...
Business

Adani Green, TotalEnergies sign $444 mn JV to boost solar energy portfolio

Shillong, Septemeber 3: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies, involving...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amit Sadh gets honest about his past on ‘MTV Dark Scroll’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is...

Women less likely to screen for breast cancer over false-positive mammograms

Health 0
Shillong, September 3: While early detection of breast cancer...

Sensex trades flat, FMCG stocks gain

Business 0
Shillong, September 3:  Indian equity indices were trading flat...
Load more

Popular news

Amit Sadh gets honest about his past on ‘MTV Dark Scroll’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is...

Women less likely to screen for breast cancer over false-positive mammograms

Health 0
Shillong, September 3: While early detection of breast cancer...

Sensex trades flat, FMCG stocks gain

Business 0
Shillong, September 3:  Indian equity indices were trading flat...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img