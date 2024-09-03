World Watch

Man fatally shoots 3 in Hawaii, shot

Honolulu, Sep 2: Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Witnesses reported that a 58-year-old man was using a front-end loader to ram cars into the home where a family gathering was taking place, then opened fire at people gathered in the carport, fatally shooting three women at the residence in Wainanae. (AP)

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver house

Mumbai, Sep 2: Shots were reportedly fired outside the house of Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon in Victoria Island in Canada’s Vancouver. As per sources, the incident occurred on Sunday following which a persons named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly took responsibility for the shooting incident. A video capturing the shooting has now emerged which is under the scrutiny of the security agencies. The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Dhillon’s prominent status in the music industry, and the potential implications of the attack. (IANS)

Pak struggles to combat spread of monkeypox

Peshawar, Sep 2: Pakistan is struggling to tackle and contain the spread of monkeypox (mpox) in the country as Peshawar, capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, reported its fifth case, prompting provincial health authorities to intensify its battle against the virus. The latest case surfaced among patients who have recently returned from the Gulf region. The 47-year-old man has been isolated by the Border Health Services staff and shifted to a hospital. (IANS)

Putin arrives in ICC member Mongolia

Moscow, Sep 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him. The official visit, in which he is to meet Tuesday with Mongolian leader Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, is Putin’s first to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued a warrant for his arrest nearly 18 months ago on charges of war crimes in Ukraine. Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Putin and hand him over to the court in The Hague. A spokesperson for Putin said last week that the Kremlin isn’t worried about the visit. (AP)

UK suspense arms exports to Israel

London, Sep 2: The UK on Monday announced a partial suspension of some arms exports to Israel amid fears that they might be used to commit “a serious violation of international humanitarian law”. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement in the House of Commons to declare that around 30 of 350 export licences will be suspended, while stressing that it did not amount to a “blanket ban” or an “arms embargo”. (AP)