PWD complex at Barik to turn into unity park

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The PWD complex at Barik will be redeveloped into a unity park.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday hoisted a 40-metre high-mast National Flag and unveiled the master plan for the redevelopment of the Barik complex.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the basic idea behind the project is to beautify the area and make Shillong greener and more liveable.

He spoke out against certain forces for attempting to divide the three tribes of the state who fought together for decades to carve Meghalaya out of Assam.

“The Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos have fought together as Meghalayans to get the state but slowly somewhere along the way, we have taken things for granted and forgotten what we are fighting for,” Sangma said.

He hoped that the high-mast flag and the unity party would serve as a reminder of the unity of the tribes at a time when divisive forces are on overdrive.

“This will also be a reminder that our future will be secure only if we are united as communities and different tribes,” he said.

Officials said the government intends to invest Rs 25 crore in the unity project and the work is likely to start in October-November this year.

The upcoming asset will house a pedestrian plaza, open ground, stepped plaza, pedestrian entry from the civil hospital area, taxi terminal and parking, drop-off court, restaurant with kids’ play, workshop area, and vehicular entry exit.

The Chief Minister said the sensitivity of the people would be kept in mind while developing the area so that the heritage buildings are retained. “We are not going to damage or take down anything which is not necessary and we will try and keep heritage buildings intact. Rather, we will restore and convert them into something meaningful that can be utilised,” he said.

The government wants the location to be a symbol of unity of the state and the country. It would explore names conveying the unity of cultures, tribes, communities, and the region.

Sangma said the park will have symbols of different cultures, tribes, and communities of the state and the nation. He added that the government favours making this a place where all cultures can be showcased.