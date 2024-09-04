EJH eagerly awaits restart of coal mining operations

SHILLONG, Sep 3: In the wake of ongoing struggles faced by the residents of East Jaintia Hills, Cabinet Minister and UDP leader, Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday expressed concern over the delay in the resumption of scientific coal mining. The people of the coal-rich region are eagerly awaiting the restart of mining operations, which have been halted since 2014, leading to significant economic hardship.

Shylla highlighted the resilience of the local population, who have been striving to sustain their livelihoods through various means, including agriculture. “It is not that people have shifted; rather, they are trying to survive in any way they can. Whether through agriculture or other small jobs, they are doing everything to earn their livelihood, seeking government support through subsidies and schemes,” he said.

Reflecting on the difficulties faced since the mining ban, Shylla stated, “2014 was the worst year, and 2024 is turning out to be just as challenging. Our people are badly affected. However, I believe that with government intervention, support, and their hard work, the situation will improve, and we will stand on our feet once again.”

Shylla also emphasised the potential of agriculture as an alternative source of income, urging locals to consider organic farming. “We have heard about the use of pesticides in agriculture, but if our people can focus more on organic methods, it would be beneficial for both health and livelihood. There are vast patches of unused land in the state, and if we can utilise them effectively, we will earn. If the soil is fertile enough, we should go ahead.”

On the topic of scientific mining, Shylla expressed hope that the process would accelerate, bringing an end to the suffering of the people.

“We recently held a public hearing, and everyone supported the idea of proper mining. The public wants to see it start, and if any changes are needed, they will request them from the government.”

The minister also mentioned the efforts of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in speeding up the process, despite delays due to central laws. He revealed that 3-4 mining applicants have completed the necessary procedures and will soon begin scientific mining. Additionally, many more have applied for mining leases, indicating widespread interest in resuming operations.

When asked about the ownership of mining lands, Shylla clarified that it varies from case to case. “The name may reflect one person, but whether it’s family land, clan land, or lease land, it depends on the individual circumstances. Some may have large land holdings, while others might have leased it.”