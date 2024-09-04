Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Hina Khan navigates the path of healing in lap of mother nature

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 4: Actress Hina Khan is currently on her healing process, and has shared a glimpse of her staycation in Lonavala, Maharashtra. Hina, who is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, on Wednesday shared a Reel video in which she gave a sneak peek of her short vacation.

The clip shows Hina wearing a floral co-ord set, and her wig, and enjoying her juice. The video further shows Hina enjoying the view of a lake and ducks amid the monsoon. She is donning an orange coloured co-ord set. The snippet also shows the meal, which includes dosa and a beetroot juice. The post is captioned as:

“I love Baarish Let the rain kiss you… What a lovely place, What a lovely staycation… This trip was so refreshing and healing DUA #naturelovers #healingvibrations #mumbaimonsoons #rains #travel”. Gauahar Khan wrote: “Khush raho aabaad raho”.

A fan said: “I wish you get better really very soon”. A user said: “Get well soon dear”. Hina also recently revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion. Best known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and a short film ‘Smartphone’. The diva has starred in music videos like ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt– ‘Halki Halki Si’. Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline.

IANS

Govt to clear FAME 3 scheme for faster EV adoption in 1-2 months: Minister
Vietnam: Traffic accidents claim 124 lives during four-day national holiday
