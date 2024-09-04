Wednesday, September 4, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mira Rajput meets her college professor after 12 yrs; drops photo

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday shared a heartwarming picture with her college professor, whom she has met after 12 years.

 

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers, has shared a snap with her Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) professor.

 

In the picture, we can see Mira wearing a white top, and paired it with a beige coloured floral coat and matching trousers.

 

She is standing close to her professor, and is smiling for the lenses.

 

The post is captioned as: “Meeting my LSR professor after 12 years.”

 

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira’s brother-in-law.

 

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film ‘Ishq Vishk’, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

 

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Fida’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ’36 China Town’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Haider’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’, among others.

 

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

 

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025. (IANS)

Previous article
Manushi Chhillar reveals what happens in her vanity van
